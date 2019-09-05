Sean Cox, the Irishman who suffered severe injuries in an unprovoked attack in Liverpool last April, will begin rehabilitation in England next week.

Mr Cox, a 54-year-old father of three from Dunboyne, Co Meath was injured before the 2018 Champions League semi-final at Anfield.

Three men are currently serving separate jail sentences for the attack.

After almost 18 months of treatment in Ireland, Mr Cox is being transported to a specialist neurological facility in the north of England for an initial 12-week rehabilitation programme focused on developing his speech and movement.

Sean Cox is being transported to a specialist neurological facility in the north of England for a 12-week rehabilitation programme (Teneo/PA)

His wife Martina Cox said: “Sean has made progress over the past 18 months but it is extremely slow.

“He finds it very difficult to express himself verbally and, while it seems he can hear and understand more, his speech remains very challenged.

“It is unlikely that he ever will walk again which is difficult to accept for someone as active as Sean used to be.”

“On the positive side, he remains an avid sports fan and is always in a great mood when watching Dublin GAA or Liverpool on the television,” Ms Cox said.

“Being able to bring Sean to England for rehabilitation and, in time, having him spend more time in our adapted home is all privately funded and has been made possible by the generosity of so many people and organisations who took Sean into their hearts,” she said.

Mr Cox and his family will return to Anfield to watch a Liverpool match in October.

The Support Sean campaign will host a show in January 2020 in the Three Arena, Dublin in order to raise funds for his future care.