Two bodies have been found at a house by emergency crews who discovered a two-year-old child unharmed.

Detectives in Burton-on-Trent, Staffordshire, said they are investigating the “unexplained deaths” of a man aged 32 and a 23-year-old woman.

Emergency services were called to a house on Henhurst Hill at around 11.05pm on Wednesday.

Neighbours said a couple thought to be from Eastern Europe lived at the property, along with a man believed to be related to one of them.

A passer-by, who named the couple as Lana Nemceva and Kiril Nemcev, a Pizza Express worker, said he had not been told the identities of those who had died.

The man, who asked not to be named, said of Lana: “She is so lovely and a happy, happy girl. It’s a beautiful and lovely family.

“This has all surprised me. I’m so sad to hear about it.”

Forensic officers at the scene (Jacob King/PA)

At the scene, forensic officers could be seen entering the property with masks and white overalls.

A policeman stood guard at the semi-detached house, as three cars were cordoned off on the drive and on a grass verge outside.

Staffordshire Police said in a statement: “The deaths are being treated as unexplained at this time and post-mortems will take place in due course. Formal identification has not yet taken place.

“A cordon is in place as forensic inquiries continue and detectives work to establish the circumstances around the deaths.

“Local neighbourhood officers will be in the area today completing door-to-door inquiries and provide reassurance to the local community.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact 101, quoting incident number 790 of September 4. Alternatively, information can be passed anonymously to the Crimestoppers service on 0800 555111.