MP Charlie Elphicke has appeared in court to deny three counts of sexual assault against two women.

The independent MP for Dover appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Friday morning accused of a sexual assault against one woman in 2007.

He is also accused of two assaults against a second woman in 2016.

Elphicke, 48, attended the hearing in a dark suit and grey tie and denied all three charges.

After denying the charges, Elphicke chose to have a trial at crown court.

He will now appear at Southwark Crown Court for a pre-trial hearing in October.

The former whip represented the Conservatives from 2010 until November 2017, when he was suspended from the party after the allegations of sexual assault were referred to the police.

In December 2018, he was controversially readmitted into the party prior to a confidence vote for then-prime minister Theresa May.

However, when Elphicke was formally charged in July this year, the party suspended him again on the same day.

Following his charges, Elphicke’s solicitor, Ellen Peart said: “Charlie Elphicke has said from the outset that he denies any wrongdoing. He will defend himself vigorously and is confident that he will clear his name.

“Meanwhile, Charlie would like to thank everyone for their continued support of him and his family.”