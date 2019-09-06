A teenager who was found dead in the Malaysian jungle will be laid to rest following a funeral in Belfast next week.

Nora Quoirin’s body was discovered last month about 1.6 miles from the jungle resort of Dusun, where she had been on holiday with her parents and two siblings.

Hundreds of people were involved in the search operation.

The teenager – who was born with the brain defect holoprosencephaly and was described by her family as “vulnerable” – disappeared on August 4.

Her family believe she was abducted, insisting she would not have wandered off by herself.

However, police in Malaysia said they have so far found no evidence of abduction or kidnapping.

A post-mortem examination revealed Nora died from internal bleeding probably caused by hunger and stress.

Nora lived in London and was the daughter of French-Irish parents Sebastien and Meabh Quoirin.

Her funeral will take place next Tuesday at St Brigid’s Church in south Belfast, where she was baptised.