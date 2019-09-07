The latest developments in the Brexit crisis and the Duke of Cambridge’s battle against racism are on the front of papers.
The Daily Telegraph says Prime Minster Boris Johnson has suggested to Conservative Party members he might break the law to force a no-deal Brexit.
The pressure on the PM grows with The Times reporting Mr Johnson has been told by Cabinet ministers to “come up with a plan B” for Brexit.
And The Guardian says Labour, the Liberal Democrats, SNP and Plaid Cymru have agreed to block the PM’s election request when it is put to the House of Commons again on Monday. The Daily Mail also covers the story, with it describing the moves by opposition figures as a “The Great Election Stitch-Up”.
Prince William has declared war on racism, the Daily Express reports.
The Financial Times leads with shadow chancellor John McDonnell’s plan to ban bankers’ bonuses.
The Independent considers how recently deceased former Zimbabwean leader went from being considered a “liberator” to a “tyrant”.
Strictly Come Dancing’s Giovanni Pernice has been mugged in Essex by robbers who blinded him with pepper spray, according to The Sun.
The programme’s Catherine Tyldesley, of Coronation Street fame, is on the front of the Daily Star saying she and her husband have been teased that she will be next to fall to the “Strictly Curse”.
The Daily Mirror says endangered species of sharks are being served up to unsuspecting diners in British fish and chip shops.