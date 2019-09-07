The Queen is joining the crowds to watch the annual Braemar Gathering.

She is patron of the Highland games event, which takes place a short distance from the royals’ summer residence Balmoral, and she regularly visits.

Competitors in the tug of war at the Braemar Gathering (Andrew Milligan/PA)

The Queen hosted Boris Johnson at Balmoral on Friday night but the Prime Minister is not expected to attend the games, having cut short the anticipated weekend-long visit to return to Downing Street after a turbulent week in British politics.

Always held on the first Saturday in September at The Princess Royal and Duke of Fife Memorial Park, Braemar Gathering visitors can watch competitions in events including tossing the caber, hammer throwing and tug of war.

Highland dancers taking part at the Braemar Gathering (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Pipe bands and Highland dancers also perform at the gathering, which is organised by the Braemar Royal Highland Society.

It has been run in its present form since 1832.

Queen Victoria first attended the gathering in 1848 and since then the reigning monarch and other members of the Royal Family have regularly visited it.