The Queen joined the crowds on Saturday to watch the annual Braemar Gathering.

She is patron of the Highland games event, which takes place a short distance from the royals’ summer residence Balmoral, and she regularly visits.

The Queen presented trophies to some of the event’s winners (Andrew Milligan/PA)

The Queen hosted Boris Johnson at Balmoral on Friday night but the Prime Minister did not join her at the games, having cut short the anticipated weekend-long visit to return to Downing Street after a turbulent week in British politics.

She was instead joined by the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall to watch the event.

Two young dancers presented the Queen and Camilla with flowers (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Always held on the first Saturday in September at The Princess Royal and Duke of Fife Memorial Park, Braemar Gathering visitors can watch competitions in events including tossing the caber, hammer throwing and tug of war.

Pipe bands and Highland dancers also perform at the gathering, which is organised by the Braemar Royal Highland Society.

Highland dancers taking part at the Braemar Gathering (Andrew Milligan/PA)

It has been run in its present form since 1832.

Queen Victoria first attended the gathering in 1848 and since then the reigning monarch and other members of the Royal Family have regularly visited it.