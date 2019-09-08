Bosnia’s capital, Sarajevo, held its first ever LGBT Pride parade on Sunday, amid heavy security.
Opponents of the event staged a gathering of their own.
Using sniffer dogs and metal barriers, more than 1,000 police deployed along the route where hundreds of participants marched, singing and waving rainbow flags.
About a mile away, dozens of followers of a conservative Islamic group held a rally against the parade.
They described the Pride march as a “sin” and “humiliation” for Sarajevo.
Extremists and hooligans in the past have attacked two LGBT events in Sarajevo, which is predominantly a Muslim city, fuelling fears of violence ahead of this event.
Bosnia remains deeply conservative, and Sarajevo is the last capital in the Balkans to hold a Pride event.