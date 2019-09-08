Spanish singer-songwriter Camilo Sesto, a popular star in the 1970s and 1980s, has died of heart failure at the age of 72.

Sesto’s manager, Eduardo Guervós, confirmed his death to Spanish public broadcaster TVE, saying that he died in a hospital in Madrid early on Sunday after suffering two heart attacks.

Con su voz genuina, como intérprete y compositor, consiguió ser uno de los artistas más queridos y universales. España y toda Iberoamérica lamentan la pérdida de Camilo Sesto. Mi abrazo a su familia y al mundo de la música. Sus melodías serán siempre parte de nuestra memoria. pic.twitter.com/mqY0OEJHR6 — Pedro Sánchez (@sanchezcastejon) September 8, 2019

Sesto, whose real name was Camilo Blanes Cortes, sold more than 100 million records worldwide over his 40-year career. His hits included Algo De Mi, Perdoname, and Melina.

In 1975 he starred in the Spanish version of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s musical Jesus Christ Superstar.

Spain’s caretaker Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez wrote on Twitter: “Spain and all of Latin America mourn the loss of Camilo Sesto. His melodies will always be part of our memory.”