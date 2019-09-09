Firefighters have brought a major blaze in south-west London under control, after a four-storey block of flats became engulfed in flames.
A total of 20 fire engines and some 125 firefighters were sent to the scene in Sherbrooke Way, Worcester Park, after the fire broke out at around 1.30am and quickly spread.
The London Ambulance Service later said no injuries had been reported.
A London Fire Brigade spokesman told the PA news agency the fire was “still going” at around 6.30am but was under control.
The cause is not yet known.