A man was shot and a woman fatally stabbed in two killings less than a mile apart in north London.

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police murder squad are investigating the deaths, the first of which took place in Belmont Street, Camden.

A woman aged in her early 20s was stabbed at around 11.15pm on Sunday, and despite treatment from paramedics was pronounced dead at the scene just before midnight.

A trail of blood could be seen on the ground near the scene of the killing on Monday.

Two other women suffered slash wounds. Scotland Yard said a 35-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

The scene on Malden Road, Kentish Town where a man was found with a gunshot wound (Yui Mok/PA)

The second killing saw a man in his 20s shot dead around half a mile away in Malden Road, Kentish Town, just before midnight.

An air ambulance was sent to the scene but the victim was pronounced dead shortly after midnight.

There is no link between the two north London deaths.

He was the second person to die of gunshot wounds in the capital in less than 12 hours.

At 3.45pm on Sunday, firearms officers were summoned after shots were heard in Sydenham Road, south-east London.

The victim, who was in his 20s, died at the scene at 3.50pm, police said.

Witnesses in the area told the PA news agency that they had heard reports the man had accidentally shot himself.