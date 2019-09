One woman has died from severe burns sustained during a frying pan explosion that also injured 14 at a village festival in western Germany, police said.

Another five people were in life-threatening condition, four from burns and one who suffered a heart attack during the explosion at the festival in Freudenberg, the German news agency dpa reported on Monday.

Police told dpa it appears likely that oil inside a big frying pan caused the blast at the local Backesfest on Sunday that was attended by about 100 people.

The remains of a booth are pictured after an explosion at a village festival in Freudenberg, Germany (Rene Traut/AP)

The explosion may have been triggered by raindrops falling into the hot oil, but investigators said it would still take them several days to fully understand what happened.

The Backesfest celebrates the annual start of operations of a traditional old bakery in the village.