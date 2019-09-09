A man has died after two men were pulled from the River Thames.

Police were called at 12.35pm on Monday to Kew Bridge Road in south-west London, Scotland Yard said.

Officers, London Ambulance Service and the RNLI attended the scene where two men were found in the water.

#Incident #KewBridge 09/09/19Officers, @Ldn_Ambulance + @RNLI attended, finding 2 males in the water. Both (no further details) were pulled from the river. One was sadly pronounced deceased, whilst the other was taken to a west London hospital. Further updates to follow. pic.twitter.com/a8h5j41Irf — Richmond Police (@MPSRichmond) September 9, 2019

The Metropolitan Police said both were pulled from the river and one was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other was taken to a west London hospital and police said they are awaiting an update on his condition.

There are no further details about them at this stage.

A spokeswoman for the RNLI said: “At 12.30pm the Coastguard was alerted to an incident on the Thames.

“Chiswick Lifeboat was tasked and responded immediately, as did London Ambulance Service, and two people were brought back to Chiswick Pier and handed to the care of the London Ambulance Service.”

Pictures posted on Twitter by Richmond Police show a number of police cars and two fire engines.

London Fire Brigade confirmed they attended the scene.

A London Ambulance Service spokesman said: “We were called at 12.37pm today to reports of an incident on Corney Reach Way, Chiswick.

“We sent two ambulance crews, an incident response officer, two medics in cars and an advanced paramedic to the scene. We also dispatched our hazardous area response team and London’s Air Ambulance.

“We treated two men at the scene. Sadly, despite the efforts of medics, a man died at the scene.

“We took the second man to a major trauma centre as a priority.”