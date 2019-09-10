A fiery night in Parliament over Brexit – including prorogation, moves around an early election and Speaker John Bercow’s resignation – as well as disquiet over former prime minister Theresa May’s honours list head the national papers on Tuesday.

The Daily Telegraph leads with Mr Bercow’s resignation, and criticism for Mrs May’s resignation honours list.

The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: 'Speaker aims to have last word on his successor'

The Times leads with MPs stopping Mr Johnson from calling an October election.

Mr Johnson has been told to reveal his Government’s secret plans for a no-deal Brexit, according to The Guardian.

The Guardian front page, Tuesday 10 September 2019: Johnson told to hand over secret no-deal Brexit plans

Meanwhile, The Independent leads with a downcast front page, a darkened picture of Westminster above news on the prorogation of parliament, and a second story on Downing Street’s expected resistance to disclosing those confidential memos on prorogation and no-deal planning.

The i reports on “Brexiteer fury” that Mr Bercow’s resignation was engineered to allow a Remainer speaker to be chosen in his place.

Tuesday's i: Out of Order: Brexiteer fury as Bercow sets his exit date

The Metro also leads with Mr Bercow’s resignation.

The Daily Mirror turns a blowtorch on Mrs May for awarding honours to “Brexit bunglers” in the civil service.

The Sun and the Daily Mail lead with reports of a rise in prescription medicine addictions in the UK.

Tomorrow's front page: 'Britain has become a nation of pill poppers'

Tuesday's MAIL: At last, action to beat pills crisis

The Financial Times leads with a report that the major banks’ PPI bill has topped 50 billion pounds.

Tuesday's FT: Banks' PPI bill tops £50bn in last minute claims rush

And the Daily Star carries a report on Strictly star Kevi Clifton claiming a friend of Princess Di saved his life.