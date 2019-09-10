Builder Bovis Homes has rekindled talks over a merger with rival Galliford Try’s housing arm in a deal valuing the division at £1.08 billion.

Bovis said the talks to combine Bovis Homes and Galliford’s Linden Homes and Partnerships & Regeneration unit are still at an early stage, and stressed there remains “significant work to be completed” before a deal can be agreed.

They stressed the deal was not a full merger of the two companies, with Galliford remaining a separately listed construction-focused firm.

It marks the second attempt of a deal between the pair this year after Galliford Try rejected a £950 million approach in May, and comes two years after full merger talks between the two housebuilders collapsed.

Galliford attempted to acquire Bovis but talks broke down after the pair failed to agree on a valuation.

Greg Fitzgerald, chief executive of Bovis Homes, said: “While discussions are still at early stages, this potential combination represents an exciting and transformational opportunity to create a leading UK housebuilder with enhanced scale.”

He added: “Galliford Try’s Partnerships business is a fantastic brand, with a very strong position in the UK.

“Combining it with Bovis Homes’ newly launched Partnerships Housing Division would enable us to become the partner of choice for delivering more affordable homes at a time when these are needed the most.”