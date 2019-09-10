Six teenagers jailed for the murder of an 18-year-old have been pictured for the first time by police.

Lyndon Davis died after an attack on March 14 last year, when a group chased him and stabbed him in an alley close to his home in Romford.

Jordan Worrie, 18, Connor Corcoran, 18, Michael Corcoran, 17, and Tyler Faubel, 18, all from Hainault, Jordan Muingilu, 18, from Wanstead, and Ali Ali, 16, from Ilford, were convicted of murder in July.

All had been involved with the OC gang except Ali, then aged 14, who was not a member.

Ali Ali, Connor Corcoran, Jordan Muinglui, Michael Corcoran, Jordan Worrie and Tyler Faubel (Metropolitan Police/PA)

The prosecution said the group targeted Mr Davis because of his involvement with a rival gang.

Prosecutor Brian O’Neill QC told the sentencing hearing: “This was a gang of eight who went out that night.

“This was a deliberate and planned ride into enemy territory. They did not find themselves in Marks Gate that night by accident.

“It is plainly a gang crime and that has always been our case.”

Judge Andrew Lees accepted the six did not plan to kill Mr Davis, but intended to cause serious harm.

He said: “All six of you chased down and were involved in brutally murdering Lyndon Davis within yards of his home.

“His murder has caused lasting grief and trauma to his family. No mother should have to endure the death of her child.”

All six were under 18 at the time of the murder, and have been given life sentences with minimum terms of 11 to 16 years during sentencing at Woolwich Crown Court.