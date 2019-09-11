With Parliament having begun its five-week suspension, most newspapers have welcomed the chance to have a non-Brexit front page on Wednesday.

The Times says two British-Australian women have been jailed in Iran, while also reporting on disquiet from domestic abuse victims over Geoffrey Boycott’s knighthood.

The Metro says Boycott has brushed aside any grumblings.

The Guardian leads with an article about retailers asking for more government help amid high street shop closures.

The Guardian leads with an article about retailers asking for more government help amid high street shop closures.

The Daily Express carries a story about aged care homes evicting elderly residents.

The Daily Express carries a story about aged care homes evicting elderly residents.

The Daily Mail says Opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn has a plan to drag the UK “back to the 70s” by boosting union power.

The i leads with Prime Minister Boris Johnson intending to let foreign students stay in the UK for two years after graduation.

The i leads with Prime Minister Boris Johnson intending to let foreign students stay in the UK for two years after graduation.

The exceptions to the Brexit breather include The Independent, which leads with Labour deputy leader Tom Watson calling on his party to demand a second referendum before any general election.

And The Daily Telegraph looks ahead to Mr Johnson’s possible next moves to solve the Brexit deadlock, including a regulatory border in the Irish Sea.

The Daily Telegraph looks ahead to Mr Johnson's possible next moves to solve the Brexit deadlock, including a regulatory border in the Irish Sea.

Meanwhile, the Financial Times leads with US President Donald Trump firing John Bolton as national security adviser after tensions with North Korea.

The Financial Times leads with US President Donald Trump firing John Bolton as national security adviser after tensions with North Korea.

A fire brigade in Lincolnshire axing their mascot because it was “too male”, according to The Sun.

The Sun reports a fire brigade in Lincolnshire axing their mascot because it was "too male".

And the Daily Mirror and Daily Star lead with a dispute between soap stars Jamie Lomas and Asan N’Jie.