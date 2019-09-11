Serial killer Stephen Port’s ex-drug dealer is facing life behind bars for murdering a former Bond actor.

Gerald Matovu, 26, hooked up with Eric Michels, 54, via Grindr in August last year.

He plied him with a fatal dose of GHB at his home in Bolton Road, Chessington, Surrey, then made off with his bank card details and other belongings.

Mr Michels, who had an uncredited role in Skyfall, was one of 12 men targeted by Matovu and his lover, Brandon Dunbar, 24, over a 19-month period, jurors heard.

Following an Old Bailey trial, Matovu was found guilty of businessman Mr Michels’ murder.

Jurors were not told about Matovu’s past connection with former chef Port, 44, from Barking, east London, who had also targeted victims through Grindr and killed them with GHB overdoses.

Eric Michels had an uncredited role in Skyfall (Metropolitan Police/PA)

Prosecutor Jonathan Rees QC told jurors how Matovu and Dunbar took advantage of Grindr hook-ups to steal property and bank details.

On August 16 last year, divorced father-of-three Mr Michels made contact with Matovu on Grindr after a night out in Soho gay bars.

Mr Michels invited him to his place in south-west London for sex, the court heard.

While there, the defendant drugged Mr Michels and took photographs of his bank cards and driver’s licence.

Matovu made off with a MacBook, mobile phone, an initialled black case, US driving licence and various cards as well as a suitcase full of bottles of alcohol.

Mr Michels’ body was discovered in bed under a duvet the next day by his concerned family.

Brandon Dunbar (Metropolitan Police/PA)

An empty 3ml syringe without a needle attached was found on the floor beside the bed.

DNA from the victim and defendant was identified on it, as well as traces of GHB, the court heard.

Matovu denied murder but accepted going home with him to have consensual sex.

Matovu, of Southwark, south London, was convicted of six counts of administering a noxious substance, seven thefts, six counts of having articles for fraud, murder, assault by penetration, assault occasioning actual bodily harm and possessing GBL drugs.

Dunbar, of Forest Gate, east London, was found guilty of three counts of administering a noxious substance, five thefts, six counts of having articles for fraud, two frauds, assault by penetration, assault occasioning actual bodily harm, and dishonestly retaining wrongful credit.

Judge Anne Molyneux QC will sentence the pair at the Old Bailey on Wednesday.

In 2016, Port was handed a whole life term for raping and murdering four young men and dumping their bodies near his home in Barking between 2014 and 2015.

Following Port’s trial, Matovu pleaded guilty to supplying mephedrone and GHB and offering to supply GHB, but denied knowing what Port planned to do with it.