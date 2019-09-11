The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall are to visit a Scottish port which played an important role in preparations for D-Day.

Charles and Camilla – known as the Duke and Duchess of Rothesay when in Scotland – will visit the coastal village of Garlieston in Wigtownshire, Dumfries and Galloway.

Temporary portable structures known as Mulberry Harbours were secretly planned, tested and developed in the village in the lead-up to the events of 1944.

While in Dumfries and Galloway the pair will also officially open a new visitor centre at the Bladnoch Distillery, which was founded in 1817.

It closed at the beginning of the Second World War and reopened in 1957 before being acquired by Australian businessman David Prior four years ago.

Camilla will also visit Moat Brae House and Gardens in Dumfries, which served as inspiration for JM Barrie’s Peter Pan.

The site also opened in June this year as a visitor attraction and Scotland’s National Centre for Children’s Literature and Storytelling.