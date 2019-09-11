Police have arrested four men over the fatal shooting of 32-year-old Craig Small in Wembley in July.

Metropolitan Police said in a statement the men, aged between 28 and 34, were arrested in the early hours of Wednesday morning and taken to London police stations.

Mr Small was shot outside a shop on Harrow Road in Monks Park on the evening of Friday, July 7, and died in hospital a short time later.

“We have tonight executed a number of warrants and arrested four men in connection with Craig’s murder,” said detective chief inspector Helen Rance, who is leading the investigation.

A man who died following a fatal shooting in #Wembley #Brent on Friday, 5 July has been named as 32-yr-old Craig Small. https://t.co/K9NCwYotkl pic.twitter.com/25WOeG3UJ3 — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) July 9, 2019

“This is a significant development but I would continue to urge anyone with information that may assist our inquiry to make contact with us.”

After his death, Mr Small’s mother described him as a “peacemaker” who “had changed his life for the better”.

“Craig meant everything to us,” Carol Small said.

“He was a loving son, a father, an uncle, he was a peacemaker. He was the soul of the family, he lit up the room and now the light has gone.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the police incident room on 020 8345 3775 or dial 101 quoting reference Cad 9128/05July – you can also tweet information via @MetCC.