The Prince of Wales has enjoyed a game of bowls and a pint of Guinness during a visit to a coastal village in Scotland.

Charles and Camilla, known as the Duke and Duchess of Rothesay when north of the border, travelled to Garlieston in Wigtownshire, Dumfries and Galloway, on Wednesday afternoon.

The royal couple met bowlers on the local club’s green, with the prince not needing asked twice on taking part in a game himself.

Club president and greenkeeper Allan MacDonald told the PA news agency Charles asked him: “How do you do it?”

He added: “(He) wondered how big a biased ball was. He did OK. Surprised to see him but he was definitely better than Camilla. We’ll be sending her the bill.

“I think it’s the first time a royal has ever been in Garlieston.

“In 1953 the Queen came to Whithorn but she never came in the village – she turned up at the crosses.”

Charles opts for a pint of Guinness at The Harbour Inn (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Before their game of bowls the couple stopped at The Harbour Inn to meet staff and customers of the village pub.

Charles was treated to a pint of Guinness, which he sipped away on while speaking to the kitchen staff, asking what was for supper – although the head chef had not decided on the menu yet.

Upon leaving the pub he apologised to some of the regulars for interrupting their quiet drink.

The Duchess of Rothesay meets primary pupils (Andrew Milligan/PA)

The duke and duchess arrived in their scenic Scottish surroundings with hundreds of people lining the street by the village hall, including children from nearby primary schools.

Inside they were shown demonstrations the pupils had been working on while learning about the Mulberry harbours – artificial ports that were secretly tested in Garlieston to prepare for the lead-up to D-Day in 1944.

The keen animal lovers were also shown an exhibit in the hall by Janice Houghton-Wallace.

It looked at several horses, dogs and other creatures that served in battle.

She told PA: “I did it last year for the 100th anniversary of the signing of the armistice.

“Camilla was very interested in the story of Sergeant Reckless, who was involved in the Korean War and was the only horse recognised by the US Marines.

“(Charles) said so many times ‘gosh, I didn’t know that’ or ‘I didn’t know those animals were involved’, which was lovely. It was a great privilege, I’m thrilled to bits.”

The duke enjoys a dram at the Bladnoch Distillery (Andrew Milligan/PA)

While in Dumfries and Galloway the pair also officially opened a new visitor centre at the Bladnoch Distillery, which was founded in 1817.

It closed at the beginning of the Second World War and reopened in 1957 before being acquired by Australian businessman David Prior four years ago.

Camilla then travelled to Moat Brae House and Gardens in Dumfries, which served as inspiration for JM Barrie’s Peter Pan.

The site also opened in June this year as a visitor attraction and Scotland’s National Centre for Children’s Literature and Storytelling.