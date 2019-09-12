The Duchess of Sussex is to carry out her first official public engagement since the birth of her son – launching a high street clothing range in aid of charity.

Meghan’s maternity leave will come to an end when she proudly shows off the collection created by Jigsaw, John Lewis and Partners, Marks and Spencer and her designer friend Misha Nonoo.

Since the birth of her son Archie on May 6, she has been caring for her child – although she has been seen privately attending a polo match where husband Harry was playing and watching the women’s tennis finals at Wimbledon and Flushing Meadows, New York.

The Duchess of Sussex during her visit to Smart Works in London (Clodagh Kilcoyne/PA)

The timeless series of outfits – known as a capsule collection – that can be worn in the workplace have been created in aid of Smart Works, a charity which provides training and interview clothes to unemployed women in need, and has Meghan as its royal patron.

The essential work wear includes a shirt, trousers, blazer, dress and bag – and for every item bought during the sale of the collection, expected to last at least two weeks, one will be donated to Smart Works.

Meghan announced the project during her guest editorship of British Vogue, and writing in the fashion bible she said: “The reason I was drawn to Smart Works is that it re-frames the idea of charity as community, which, for me, is incredibly important: it’s a network of women supporting and empowering other women in their professional pursuits.”

Meghan privately visited Smart Works several times before being named as its royal patron in January and has a long-standing commitment to supporting women’s empowerment.

The duchess’ friend Nonoo is credited with introducing Harry to his future wife via a blind date and she had a VIP seat at the royal wedding.

Smart Works has helped more than 11,000 women and aims to dress 3,500 this year across their two London offices, and additional bases in Edinburgh, Manchester, Reading, Birmingham and Newcastle.

It has a team of 300 trained volunteers and helps long-term unemployed and vulnerable women regain the skills, confidence and tools to succeed at job interviews, return to employment and transform their lives.