The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are working on a mental health project with Love Actually director Richard Curtis.

William, Kate and the Duke of Sussex launched their Heads Together initiative in 2016 – which encouraged people to talk about their psychological problems or provide a sympathetic ear to someone in need.

Now it is understood the Cambridges are contributing to a project Curtis is working on, but details have yet to be announced.

Curtis, co-founder of Comic Relief, spoke in 2017 about his grief following his sister’s suicide “after years of battles”.

Director Richard Curtis (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Speaking at the Public Health England conference, the director said: “I was so privileged and we had so much money and so much access and still couldn’t do anything.

“I can’t believe what it must be like for someone whose relatives aren’t in that situation and they have nothing.”

In his speech Curtis, who wrote the scripts for the films Notting Hill and Four Weddings And A Funeral, suggested more could be done for those with psychological problems, stating at the time there was a lack of resources such as beds.

Kate welcomed the screenwriter and director to her Kensington Palace home on Wednesday, when it is thought they discussed the new initiative.