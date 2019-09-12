US president Donald Trump has agreed to a two-week delay in a planned increase in tariffs on some Chinese imports.

Mr Trump said on Twitter on Wednesday that the delay is “a gesture of good will”.

He said Chinese Vice Premier Liu He requested the delay “due to the fact that the People’s Republic of China will be celebrating their 70th Anniversary … on October 1st”.

At the request of the Vice Premier of China, Liu He, and due to the fact that the People's Republic of China will be celebrating their 70th Anniversary…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 11, 2019

Mr Trump has imposed or announced penalties on about 550 billion dollars (£445 billion) of Chinese products, or almost everything the United States buys from China.

Tariffs of 25% that were imposed previously on 250 billion dollars (£200 billion) worth of Chinese goods were due to rise to 30% on October 1.

Instead, Mr Trump says, that will be delayed until October 15.

The two sides have agreed to resume negotiations in Washington early next month.

By delaying his tariff increase by two weeks, Mr Trump has allowed for at least the theoretical possibility that the negotiators could make enough progress to avert his tariff increase indefinitely.