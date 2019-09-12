Items from the Duchess of Sussex’s new Smart Set capsule collection are already available to buy.

Meghan is launching the high street range, created by Jigsaw, John Lewis & Partners, Marks & Spencer and her designer friend Misha Nonoo, in aid of Smart Works, on Thursday.

John Lewis is selling a Leather Smart Set Tote Bag, available in tan or black, online for £109.

Made from “subtly grained and soft-to-touch leather”, the bag is described as “a lightweight, versatile and practical weekday accessory for the modern woman”.

The “generously-sized bag” has an open-top design with “plenty of room to fit whatever you need to get you through the working day”.

It has a large exterior slip pocket and two phone-sized slip pockets, one card slot and a zipped pocket inside, and two shoulder straps and a detachable and adjustable crossbody strap.

Two of the pieces from the Smart Set Collection are now available @marksandspencer @jlandpartners ahead of today's official launch. Really nice price point, selection of sizes, regular & petite sizing. Perfect pieces for a professional wardrobe. https://t.co/0OwLJ0fTcI pic.twitter.com/dyoeIugsqw — Mad About Meghan (@MadAboutMeghan) September 12, 2019

The other piece is the Smart Set Crepe Shift Dress, which costs £19.50 from Marks & Spencer and is available in rich blue, black and pink and in regular and petite sizes.

Described as “a staple in your autumn wardrobe” and “a perfect choice all year round too”, the dress is “cut from crepe that handily doesn’t require ironing, the shift shape flatters your figure with its clean and simple lines”.

The collection quickly won praise from fans of Meghan’s style.

MadAboutMeghan tweeted: “Really nice price point, selection of sizes, regular & petite sizing. Perfect pieces for a professional wardrobe.”

Meghansfashion.com described the tote bag as “gorgeous”.

The timeless workwear range of five items will also include a shirt, trousers, and a blazer – and for every item bought during the sale of the collection, expected to last at least two weeks, one will be donated to Smart Works.

The charity provides training and interview clothes for unemployed women in need.

Meghan is its patron and has a long-standing commitment to supporting women’s empowerment.

A quote from the duchess – “Not a handout, a hand held” – accompanies the description of the items on the John Lewis and M&S websites.