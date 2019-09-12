The full range of the Duchess of Sussex’s new Smart Set capsule collection has been unveiled.

Meghan’s high street range of four pieces of clothing and one accessory, created by Jigsaw, John Lewis & Partners, Marks & Spencer and her designer friend Misha Nonoo, in aid of the charity Smart Works, are available to buy from Thursday.

Sizes range from 6-24 and the collection will be available for at least two weeks.

For every garment purchased the retailer will donate one garment to Smart Works.

Here are the five pieces:

– The crepe dress – £19.50

The Smart Set Crepe Shift Dress, which costs £19.50 from Marks & Spencer, is available in vibrant blue and classic black, and in regular and petite sizes.

The Smart Set crepe dress (M&S/PA)

Described as “a staple in your autumn wardrobe” and “a perfect choice all year round too”, the dress is “cut from crepe that handily doesn’t require ironing, the shift shape flatters your figure with its clean and simple lines”.

The dress in black (M&S/PA)

– The jacket – £199

The Smart Set Blazer by Jigsaw, which costs £199, is tailored for a feminine fit and fully lined.

The Jigsaw blazer (Jigsaw/PA)

The workplace staple, which fastens with a single button, is only available in black.

– The trousers – £120

The slim-fit, black sleek tapered trousers match the jacket.

The Smart Set jacket and trousers (Jigsaw/PA)

The items, from Jigsaw’s Paris tailoring collection, are two of the brand’s most popular pieces.

They are described as having “an impeccable finish inside and out” and “are perfect to pair with other sartorial pieces to create a well-tailored suit”.

– The shirt – £125

Created by and available from Misha Nonoo, this piece is described as the “perfect crisp white shirt”.

The Misha Nonoo shirt, which costs £125 (Misha Nonoo/PA)

Buckingham Palace described Meghan’s confidante as “the womenswear designer who pioneered ‘the capsule wardrobe’”.

The husband shirt costs £125.

– The handbag – £109

John Lewis is selling the Leather Smart Set Tote Bag, available in tan or black, for £109.

Both have already sold out online, having been snapped up within hours of being unveiled.

The Smart Set tote bag in tan and black (John Lewis/PA)

Made from “subtly grained and soft-to-touch leather”, the bag is described as “a lightweight, versatile and practical weekday accessory for the modern woman”.

The “generously-sized bag” has an open-top design with “plenty of room to fit whatever you need to get you through the working day”.

It has a large exterior slip pocket and two phone-sized slip pockets, one card slot and a zipped pocket inside, and two shoulder straps and a detachable and adjustable crossbody strap.

Each retailer will only stock its own Smart Set piece, rather than the full collection, although John Lewis will also sell the Jigsaw suit.

The collection quickly won praise from fans of Meghan’s style.

MadAboutMeghan tweeted: “Really nice price point, selection of sizes, regular & petite sizing. Perfect pieces for a professional wardrobe.”

Two of the pieces from the Smart Set Collection are now available @marksandspencer @jlandpartners ahead of today's official launch. Really nice price point, selection of sizes, regular & petite sizing. Perfect pieces for a professional wardrobe. https://t.co/0OwLJ0fTcI pic.twitter.com/dyoeIugsqw — Mad About Meghan (@MadAboutMeghan) September 12, 2019

Meghansfashion.com described the tote bag as “gorgeous”.

A quote from the duchess – “Not a handout, a hand held” – accompanies the description of the items on the John Lewis and M&S websites.

The Smart Works charity provides training and interview clothes for unemployed women in need.

Meghan is its patron and has a long-standing commitment to supporting women’s empowerment.