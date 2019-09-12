The full range of the Duchess of Sussex’s new Smart Set capsule collection has been unveiled.
Meghan’s high street range of four pieces of clothing and one accessory, created by Jigsaw, John Lewis & Partners, Marks & Spencer and her designer friend Misha Nonoo, in aid of the charity Smart Works, are available to buy from Thursday.
Sizes range from 6-24 and the collection will be available for at least two weeks.
For every garment purchased the retailer will donate one garment to Smart Works.
Here are the five pieces:
– The crepe dress – £19.50
The Smart Set Crepe Shift Dress, which costs £19.50 from Marks & Spencer, is available in vibrant blue and classic black, and in regular and petite sizes.
Described as “a staple in your autumn wardrobe” and “a perfect choice all year round too”, the dress is “cut from crepe that handily doesn’t require ironing, the shift shape flatters your figure with its clean and simple lines”.
– The jacket – £199
The Smart Set Blazer by Jigsaw, which costs £199, is tailored for a feminine fit and fully lined.
The workplace staple, which fastens with a single button, is only available in black.
– The Trousers – £120
The slim-fit, black sleek tapered trousers match the jacket.
The items, from Jigsaw’s Paris tailoring collection, are two of the brand’s most popular pieces.
They are described as having “an impeccable finish inside and out” and “are perfect to pair with other sartorial pieces to create a well-tailored suit”.
– The shirt – £125
Created by and available from Misha Nonoo, this piece is described as the “perfect crisp white shirt”.
Buckingham Palace described Meghan’s confidante as “the womenswear designer who pioneered ‘the capsule wardrobe’”.
The husband shirt costs £125.
– The handbag – £109
John Lewis is selling the Leather Smart Set Tote Bag, available in tan or black, for £109.
Made from “subtly grained and soft-to-touch leather”, the bag is described as “a lightweight, versatile and practical weekday accessory for the modern woman”.
The “generously-sized bag” has an open-top design with “plenty of room to fit whatever you need to get you through the working day”.
It has a large exterior slip pocket and two phone-sized slip pockets, one card slot and a zipped pocket inside, and two shoulder straps and a detachable and adjustable crossbody strap.
Each retailer will only stock its own Smart Set piece, rather than the full collection, although John Lewis will also sell the Jigsaw suit.
The collection quickly won praise from fans of Meghan’s style.
MadAboutMeghan tweeted: “Really nice price point, selection of sizes, regular & petite sizing. Perfect pieces for a professional wardrobe.”
Meghansfashion.com described the tote bag as “gorgeous”.
A quote from the duchess – “Not a handout, a hand held” – accompanies the description of the items on the John Lewis and M&S websites.
The Smart Works charity provides training and interview clothes for unemployed women in need.
Meghan is its patron and has a long-standing commitment to supporting women’s empowerment.