A man has been charged with murder after the death of a baby boy who was rescued from a river.

Zak Eko, 22, is charged with the murder of 11-month-old Zakari William Bennett-Eko who was retrieved by firefighters from the River Irwell in Radcliffe, Greater Manchester.

Zakari was taken to hospital from the scene near Blackburn Street in the town centre, after reports that a child was in the water shortly before 4.25pm on Wednesday.

He died a short time later.

Tributes to the baby on the bridge in Radcliffe (Kim Pilling/PA)

Eko has been remanded in custody and will appear at Manchester Magistrates’ Court on Friday, Greater Manchester Police said.

Tearful mourners, many who were mothers with young children, have left flowers, soft toys and candles at the scene.

Among the tributes was a large cuddly bear with a card that read: “To a beautiful little boy. Sleep tight little man. Our thoughts are with your family. From all of us at Lidl Radcliffe.”

One card with flowers read: “Goodnight and God Bless beautiful innocent boy. Fly high Angel.”