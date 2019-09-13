An online appeal launched to help a 79-year-old woman whose arm was broken by a mugger has raised more than double its £500 target within 24 hours.

The GoFundMe page was set up by Keith Morson, whose aunt was robbed and dragged to the ground in Kettering last weekend in an attack caught on CCTV.

A CCTV image showing the elderly woman being pulled to the ground by the mugger in St Theresa’s Close, Kettering (@NorthantsPolice/Twitter/PA)

Mr Morson, from Thrapston, Northamptonshire, wrote on the page: “My lovely Aunty Joy was viciously robbed recently. The ordeal left her with a badly broken arm.

“Northants Police have released CCTV footage showing the horrific incident and so many people have enquired if there is any way of donating a little something to her in order to show that the kindness of the human spirit will always outshine the evil.

“Therefore I have created this page for those who wish to donate in order for some good to come out of this awful incident.”

A man broke 79-year-old Joy's arm in a violent robbery. Now the GoFundMe community has raised £1,255 to help restore her faith in humanity. https://t.co/9FiFkoNIKZ pic.twitter.com/FiHHWeIzD2 — GoFundMeUK (@GoFundMeUK) September 13, 2019

After thanking the public for their “overwhelmingly kind” support in the days after the mugging, Mr Morson told those who have donated to the appeal: “Your kindness will make a huge difference to her, we cannot thank you enough x.”

Footage of the mugging was retweeted thousands of times after TV presenter Piers Morgan posted it on social media on Thursday, appealing for the public to identify the offender.

A fundraising page for the elderly woman who was robbed in St Theresa’s Close, Kettering, has been created by her nephew, if anyone wishes to donate:https://t.co/ifn4dRljOX Detectives are still appealing for anyone with info to come forward. Please call us on 101 if you do. — Northants Police (@NorthantsPolice) September 12, 2019

Police are appealing for information to track down the mugger, who struck in St Theresa’s Close between 3.20pm and 3.50pm on Sunday.

Two 31-year-old men arrested in connection with the offence have been released on bail pending further inquiries.