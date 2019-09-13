Former Zimbabwean president Robert Mugabe will be buried at the national Heroes’ Acre site but it is not yet clear when.

Leo Mugabe, the former leader’s nephew, told reporters on Friday that the decision was made after consulting with traditional chiefs.

The nephew says it will be a private family burial and that details including the day are still being worked out.

Leo Mugabe (Ben Curtis/AP)

Robert Mugabe’s body is on view at a local stadium for a second day.

A stampede on Thursday injured several people trying to view it.

Mugabe died last week in Singapore at the age of 95.

He led the southern African nation for 37 years before being forced to resign in late 2017.