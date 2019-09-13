Lily Allen says her record label has not taken action after she accused an industry figure of sexual assault.

The singer, 34, alleged in her memoir that the man assaulted her when she fell asleep in his hotel room while abroad after she got “smashed” at a party.

Talking to The Next Episode podcast, she said: “I had been at a party. He was in a position of responsibility. He’d got me out of this party and decided he wanted to take me back to my hotel.

“We got to my hotel. I couldn’t find my room keys. So he was like: ‘Well, why don’t you sleep in my bed while I go and get the keys?’ or whatever.

“So I passed out in his bed…

“The next thing I knew, I woke up and he was in my bed naked slapping my bum.”

Allen said the man was trying to have sex with her, and she added: “I recoiled and I got up out of the bed and I screamed.”

She said of the alleged incident: “I’d never given any indication that I did want that.”

Allen said: “I’d made a decision that I didn’t want to go to the police, that I didn’t want to make a fuss and I wanted to keep it quiet. But I did want to protect myself.”

And she told podcast host Miquita Oliver: “I do feel like my career has been f***** with as a result of talking about this stuff, for sure. I really do.”

Allen said she “went out for dinner with one of the label bosses” at Warner Music after the allegation was revealed in her book, who said “he had no idea” about the allegation until the publication of her memoir.

When asked by Oliver: “Did he say, ‘Now that we know, boy, are we going to do something about it?'” Allen replied: “No.”

The label said in a statement to the podcast: “These allegations from 2016 are appalling.

“We take accusations of sexual misconduct extremely seriously and investigate claims that are raised with us.”

Warner Music has been contacted for comment.