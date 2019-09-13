More than one third of people in Wales would support the country becoming independent if it meant remaining in the EU, according to new figures.

The YouGov poll, commissioned by Plaid Cymru, found 33% would back breaking away from the UK – rising to 41% if excluding “don’t knows” – representing the highest level in polling history.

Growing support for Welsh independence has led to a series of rallies recently held in Cardiff, Caernarfon and Merthyr Tydfil, where thousands joined marches organised by All Under One Banner Cymru.

Plaid Cymru leader Adam Price said the new poll represented a “historic high” for dreams of an independent Wales, and accused figures in Westminster of “wrecking Wales’ future”.

Mr Price said: “Westminster is in turmoil. Boris Johnson’s reckless Tory government and Jeremy Corbyn’s chaotic so-called opposition are wrecking Wales’s future.

“It is no wonder that we are witnessing a surge in support for a New Wales – a nation proudly taking its place as an equal partner on the international stage.”

The poll, which surveyed 1,039 Welsh adults, found 48% voted “no” when asked if Wales should be independent to remain in the EU.

And only 24% said they would support Welsh independence if a referendum was held tomorrow.