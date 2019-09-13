A campaign backed by the Duchess of Cambridge aimed at encouraging children to become environmental guardians is urging youngsters to plant wildflower seeds to halt the decline of bees.

Backyard Nature launched in July and is pledging to help youngsters across the UK spend a total of one million hours outside by inspiring them to protect wildlife on their doorstep.

Its first mission is asking young “Backyard Nature guardians” to stop the decline of bees by helping to plant millions of wildflower seeds.

Aaaah, we can’t bee-lieve today is finally here! We have been busy little bees working our busy little bee socks off to bring you the FIRST EVER #BackyardNature mission! Are you ready to #SaveTheBees? Find out how: https://t.co/2TrPHD4rGB #savetheplanet pic.twitter.com/kqY3KjBINg — Backyard Nature (@BackyardNatUK) September 12, 2019

The campaign, funded by the Iceland Foods Charitable Foundation, was inspired by the Eco Emeralds, a group of young environmentalists from All Saints Catholic Primary School in Anfield, Liverpool.

The youngsters also came up with the idea that the campaign’s first mission should be to help stop the decline of the UK’s bees.

More than 330,000 seedballs containing 15 million wildflower seeds will be handed out for free in Iceland and Food Warehouse stores nationwide on Saturday, with enough supplies for 100 people in each store.

The Duchess Of Cambridge during a visit to the Back To Nature Festival at RHS Garden Wisley, in Woking, Surrey (Steve Parsons/PA).

Richard Walker, managing director of Iceland and trustee of the Iceland Foods Charitable Foundation, said: “Bees are an integral part of our ecosystem and provide a vital pollination service to UK crops.

“These wonderful creatures are quickly disappearing and they are in desperate need of more places to live and eat.

“Seedballs will be available free of charge to members of the community visiting our stores on 14 September.

“Once grown, these wildflowers will provide much needed habitats for bees, helping them to survive and thrive again.”

The scheme is supported by campaign groups and conservation charities including the Bumblebee Conservation Trust, Plantlife and The Wildlife Trusts, as well as family activity app Hoop.

Kate, who is known for promoting the benefits of the great outdoors for children’s health, has previously welcomed the campaign’s launch.

She said: “Spending time in nature can play a pivotal role in helping children grow up to become happy, healthy adults.

“The great outdoors provides an open playground for children to have fun and learn lifelong skills – from balance and coordination to empathy and creativity – with their friends, their parents, their carers, or their family members.

“I hope the Backyard Nature campaign inspires children, families and communities to get outside and engage with nature, wherever they live.”

Young people, and their parents or carers, can sign up online to become “Backyard Nature guardians” for their area through the website backyardnature.org.

Once joined, users can find their local patch using a map highlighting green spaces, download DIY guides and also find conservation events happening nearby.