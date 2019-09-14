Protesters for democratic reforms in Hong Kong have clashed with supporters of the central government at a shopping mall.

Hundreds of pro-Beijing demonstrators waved Chinese flags and chanted slogans at Amoy Plaza in the densely-packed Kowloon district.

Counter protesters quickly gathered there, sparking tension as the two camps heckled each other.

A Pro-China supporter, in red, and anti-government protesters fight at Amoy Plaza (Kin Cheung/AP)

The situation turned chaotic with groups of people trading blows and some using umbrellas to hit their opponents.

Police later moved in to diffuse the situation. A few people were seen to be detained.

The clashes came after several nights of peaceful rallies that featured mass singing at shopping malls by supporters of the months-long protests demanding democratic reforms.