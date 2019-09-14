Estonia is set to restrict the use of equipment and technology from Chinese telecom giant Huawei in its government sector.

Officials in the country, which is one of Europe’s most wired and technologically advanced nations, cited security concerns and recommendations by the US, a key Nato ally.

The Estonian news site Delfi reported that foreign trade and technology minister Kert Kingo created an expert group in June with the aim of setting policies and standards this year for the use of technology in Estonian government institutions.

Its leader, Raul Rikk, said the group had already taken a clear position that Huawei should not be allowed to provide technology for 5G networks in Estonia.

Mr Rikk said the issue is not the quality of Huawei’s software and hardware, “but whether these devices can be used for political purposes in the future”.