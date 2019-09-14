A 30-year-old man has died after being found with stab wounds in north London.

The Metropolitan Police said officers found the man with serious injuries on Houndsfield Road in Edmonton shortly after 8.10pm on Saturday September 14.

The London Ambulance Service was also called to the incident, but the man died at the scene shortly after 9pm.

His family has not been informed and inquiries are ongoing to establish his identity, Scotland Yard said.

Police confirmed they have arrested a 40-year-old man in connection with the incident. He is currently in custody.

The death comes less than 24 hours after a 34-year-old man died in hospital on Saturday after suffering stab wounds during an incident at a chicken shop at Grove Park in Lewisham.

The Met said: “At this early stage, urgent inquiries are under way to establish the circumstances.”

Anyone who witnessed the incident in Edmonton is asked to call police on 101 quoting CAD 7400/14 sept.

To remain anonymous, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.