More than one million people have taken the train to Dundee in the year since the V&A museum opened in the city, new figures show.

ScotRail said that 1,017,693 passengers have travelled to the city since September 15 2018, a 14% increase on the previous year.

V&A Dundee itself has welcomed hundreds of thousands of visitors since it opened on that date last year.

The £80 million museum, designed by Japanese architect Kengo Kuma, is part of the city’s £1 billion waterfront regeneration project.

Architect Kengo Kuma will give a talk at the museum to mark its first anniversary (Andrew Milligan/PA)

ScotRail chief operating officer Angus Thom said: “Reaching the milestone figure of more than a million passenger journeys demonstrates the success of the waterfront regeneration project.

“It’s an excellent example of how the industry can work in partnership with public and private sector partners to deliver wider economic goals.

“This ambitious project has shaped a gateway to the city, and I look forward to continued growth.”

The museum will mark its first anniversary with a talk by Mr Kuma and a day of free family activities on September 15.

VisitScotland regional leadership director Caroline Warburton said: “V&A Dundee has been a fantastic addition to the city, shining a global spotlight on Dundee and cementing its reputation as a place of design, creativity and heritage.

“I am delighted to hear that the opening of the first design museum in Scotland, and first V&A outside of London, along with a number of other significant developments across the city, has contributed to over a million people travelling to the city by rail in the last year.

“These visitors represent a major benefit to the city. Tourism is more than a holiday experience – it is vital to our economy, reaching every corner of the country, creating jobs and bringing economic and social change.”