The Sunday papers cover a broad array of issues, though several of them relate to Brexit.

The Mail on Sunday says Prime Minister Boris Johnson has vowed Britain will break out of the EU “like the Incredible Hulk” if a Brexit deal can not be struck by October 31.

MAIL On Sunday: “We’ll Break Free Of The EU Like The Incredible Hulk” #bbcpapers #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/8lig4ZH7HL — Allie Hodgkins-Brown (@AllieHBNews) September 14, 2019

The Sunday Times continues its extracts of David Cameron’s memoirs, relating his “fury at the ‘liars'” among Brexiteers.

The Observer reports on former Tory minister Sam Gyimah defecting to the Lib Dems.

The Independent leads with a survey story suggesting British voters are ready to let Scotland and Northern Ireland choose if they want to remain in the UK after Brexit.

And the Sunday Express also runs with a survey, showing a lack of voter confidence in how Parliament functions.

Meanwhile, The Sunday Telegraph reports on new legislation to give tougher sentences to serious offenders, such as child killers.

The Sunday Telegraph front page: 'Life will mean life for child killers' #tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/1TUwBbtOwX — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) September 14, 2019

The Sunday Mirror breaks its “world exclusive” that former rugby star Gareth Thomas has HIV.

The Sunday People says Liam Gallagher will invite brother Noel to his wedding.

And the Daily Star Sunday says Bakeoff star Paul Hollywood’s ex-girlfriend Summer Monteys-Fullam does not want to date anyone.