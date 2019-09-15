The Duke of Sussex is celebrating his birthday – his first as a father.

Harry, who has turned 35, is gearing up for his debut overseas tour with his family in just over a week’s time, when he travels to South Africa with the Duchess of Sussex and their son Archie Mountbatten-Windsor.

The duke, who was born on September 15 1984, has had a busy year, becoming a parent, and will no doubt be celebrating with his wife and four-month-old Archie.

The duke and duchess were overjoyed at the arrival of their first born in May.

They have also settled into their new home Frogmore Cottage on the Windsor estate, after moving from Kensington Palace.

But the pair, who wed only 16 months ago, have sparked controversy.

There was criticism when it emerged their official residence was renovated with £2.4 million of taxpayers’ money.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex with the Duchess of Cambridge and the Duchess of Cornwall on their way to Horse Guards Parade for Trooping the Colour (Gareth Fuller/PA)

The couple also faced a row in the summer over their use of private jets despite championing environmental issues, with singer Sir Elton John and other celebrities speaking out in their defence.

They split from their joint charity with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge amid rumours of a rift, setting up their own foundation – Sussex Royal.

Harry’s engagements in 2019 have included marking five years of the Invictus Games, launching Made in Sport to help deliver sport in disadvantaged communities, attending the Lion King European premiere and visiting Sheffield Children’s Hospital.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex meet Beyonce and Jay-Z at the European Premiere of Disney’s The Lion King in July (Niklas Halle’n/PA)

He also travelled to the Hague just after Archie was born to launch the one-year countdown to the 2020 Invictus Games.

In Amsterdam last month, he spoke about his impact on the environment, saying “no-one is perfect”.

At the launch of a global project to encourage the tourism industry to become more sustainable, Harry said what is important is “what we do to balance” out negative effects.

On the Sussexes’ overseas tour, Harry will also separately make a “significant and poignant” journey to Angola to pay homage to the anti-landmine work of his mother Diana, Princess of Wales, as well as travelling to Malawi and Botswana.