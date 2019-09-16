The Duke of Cambridge is to open Bafta’s new venue as he launches an exhibition celebrating award-winning films.

William will visit Bafta Piccadilly – one door down from the organisation’s existing headquarters – to open the new public exhibition, Behind the Screens.

Have you seen our new-look location on Piccadilly? Don’t rush by, come in and say hi! #baftapiccadilly #bafta pic.twitter.com/AiJgU07seP — BAFTA Piccadilly (@BAFTA195) July 15, 2019

He will view scripts, storyboards and costumes from a range of film and TV productions from the last 75 years, including The Clangers, Killing Eve and Oscar-winner The Favourite.

William has been president of Bafta since 2010, and on Monday he will also attend a reception for people who have taken part in the Prince William Scholarships in Film, Games and Television programme.

He helped to relaunch the education and talent scheme six years ago.

William and Kate at the 72nd British Academy Film Awards (Ian West/PA)

The new building, Piccadilly, will act as Bafta’s home for the next two years as the HQ at 195 Piccadilly undergoes a two-year renovation.

The work will allow the charity to double its work with new and emerging talent.