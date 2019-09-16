Parliament may have been prorogued but this week is set to be a key one for Brexit with drama expected at home and abroad.

– Days to go

49, if Brexit comes on the latest deadline of October 31.

– What will happen this week?

Monday sees Prime Minister Boris Johnson head to Luxembourg for talks with European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker. The discussion comes amid an impasse on Brexit – with the European side wedded to the imposition of a backstop on the Irish border, and Mr Johnson deeming this unacceptable.

The meetings follows the suspension of the UK Parliament last week – but before the prorogation could take place MPs pushed through a law which dealt a blow to Mr Johnson’s plans to leave on October 31 “do or die”. The so-called Benn Bill would require Mr Johnson to seek a further extension if no deal is in the offing.

The referendum result must be respected 🇬🇧 #LeaveOct31st pic.twitter.com/1e82Z40xyZ — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) September 13, 2019

However, Mr Johnson said he believed “passionately” that a deal can be struck.

Away from politics and into the courts, and Tuesday sees the Supreme Court hearing appeals about whether the decision to suspend Parliament was legal after a Scottish court said it was unlawful.

– What else is happening?

https://twitter.com/LibDems/status/1172969604286734338



The Liberal Democrat conference continues in Bournemouth with recent defector Chuka Ummuna due to take to the stage on Monday and leader Jo Swinson delivering her speech on Tuesday. Party members voted overwhelmingly in favour of writing the revocation of Article 50 into the party’s next election manifesto.

The Labour party begin their conference in Brighton on Friday where the Opposition may look at how it would campaign were a second referendum to be held.