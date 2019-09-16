More than two thirds (69%) of people expect electric cars to be simply known as “cars” by 2030, a new survey suggests.

The poll also indicated that 33% believe seeing their family and friends driving electric vehicles (EVs) changes the way people perceive the technology.

Go Ultra Low, the Government-backed electric car awareness campaign, commissioned the survey of 2,000 adults.

Adventurer Ben Fogle, an ambassador for the initiative, said: “It’s really encouraging to see that people expect EVs to be the norm in just over a decade.

“Our research shows that as we become more aware of the benefits of owning an electric car, the choice of models available and the rapidly growing charging infrastructure, people are more likely to consider going green and buying an EV.”

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said: “We want to reduce carbon emissions and improve air quality to safeguard our children’s future and leave the environment in a better state than we inherited it.

“The Go Ultra Low campaign is just one example of how Government and industry are working together to make the UK the best place in the world to own and run an electric vehicle, as we drive towards a greener future.”

Data published by the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders shows 17,393 pure electric new cars were registered during the first eight months of the year, up 93% compared with the same period in 2018.

These cars now hold a 1% share of the new car market.

But industry experts have warned that demand will be limited unless charging infrastructure is significantly improved.