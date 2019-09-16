Comedian Eddie Izzard swapped the big stage for tiny trains as he returned to his home town.

He joined Second World War re-enactment enthusiasts at Bexhill Museum in East Sussex on Monday for the opening of a new exhibit.

Izzard, the museum’s patron, already had his childhood model railway at the museum, but wanted another one set at Christmas 1940, as his father John had told him how deep the snow was that winter in Bexhill.

The Bexhill In WWII Gallery & Winter Wartime Railway was opened today by Bexhill Museum's patron Eddie Izzard. Thank you to all those who attended and particularly the model railway volunteers who put so much love and effort into this project and also the 23rd Sussex Home Guard. pic.twitter.com/r41TRlHc46 — Bexhill Museum (@bexhillmuseum) September 16, 2019

Izzard said: “Today I helped launch the Bexhill Winter Wartime Model Railway, depicting Bexhill-on-Sea in 1940 when it was threatened with invasion and struggling under one of the snowiest winters we’ve ever had.

“Complete with realistic sounds and bombed-out houses, downed aeroplanes and a working windmill.

“Great to see it all in action.”

The ⁦@bexhillmuseum⁩ 1940 Winter Wartime Model Railway opened today. This is what it looks like in action pic.twitter.com/cwLGf8sqts — Eddie Izzard (@eddieizzard) September 16, 2019

Karen Smith from the museum said: “It went tremendously well. There were a lot of visitors and they all enjoyed meeting Eddie who was very happy to sign autographs and appear in selfies.

“The new railway is dedicated to Eddie’s father, although sadly his father passed away before the railway’s completion.”

Also on hand were members of the 23rd Sussex Home Guard re-enactment group, who talked to people about the Home Guard and showed weapons and tools from the era.