Armed police have carried out a dramatic swoop on two suspects in a busy city centre street.

Officers carrying automatic rifles jumped out of a marked police vehicle and an unmarked SUV.

They shouted “armed police, get down” at the two suspects as they walked near Portsmouth Crown Court in Winston Churchill Avenue on Monday afternoon.

The arrest was made near the city’s crown court building (Steve Parsons/PA)

One of the suspects was seen to be ordered to kneel down and hold his hands up before he was taken away to be searched while the police officers waited for a van to take him to custody.

A Hampshire Police spokesman said: “A 21-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm and a bladed article at around 3.40pm today near the court building in Portsmouth.

“A 33-year old man was also arrested at the scene on suspicion of burglary.”