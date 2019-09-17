Jo Swinson can be the “refreshing change” the country needs, according to Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Willie Rennie.

Ahead of a speech at the party’s conference in Bournemouth, Mr Rennie gave his backing to Ms Swinson and warned Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn to “watch out” for the Liberal Democrat leader.

“When you look at Boris Johnson and Jeremy Corbyn, the answer has to be Jo Swinson,” Mr Rennie is expected to say in his speech.

“Talented, energetic, empathetic and most of all downright determined. Isn’t that the character of someone who would lead our country so well? It’s the refreshing change we need.

“In the midst of a national crisis, Jo Swinson is rising up. It’s time for the old to make way for the new.

“So Boris and Jeremy watch out, Jo is on the march.”

At the Lib Dem party conference at the weekend, members voted by majority to back a pledge to cancel Brexit if elected to government.

Following the vote, Ms Swinson said: “We will do all we can to fight for our place in Europe, and to stop Brexit altogether.”

The party also welcomed former Conservative MP Sam Gyimah – who joins the ranks of MPs who have joined the Lib Dems, such as former Labour MPs Chuka Umunna and Luciana Berger, and former Tories Sarah Wollaston and Phillip Lee.