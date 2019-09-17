A woman has been led to safety after fire broke out at an east London apartment block.

Around 80 firefighters were called to Harry Zeital Way in Clapton at 10.40pm on Monday.

Part of an external balcony from the ground to the fifth floor was alight at a block of flats, LFB said, with more than 65 emergency calls received about the fire.

Firefighters will be on scene at the #Hackney fire throughout the night. Part of the roof of the building remains alight. Crews led one woman to safety from the first floor and there are no reports of any injuries at this stage https://t.co/j58L0yv7qA pic.twitter.com/Bg1O1qShpQ — London Fire Brigade (@LondonFire) September 16, 2019

The LFB said the woman was rescued from the first floor and there are no reports of injuries.

Crews from Stoke Newington, Homerton, Bethnal Green, Islington, Holloway, Shoreditch and surrounding fire stations were sent to the scene.