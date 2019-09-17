A bird’s-eye view of a fisherman with his catch has won the top prize in this year’s photography competition from the Shipwrecked Mariners’ Society.

Laurence Hartwell took the striking shot looking down into a fish box at the port of Newlyn in Cornwall.

Entries were invited in four categories: People, Ships and Wrecks, Recreation and Coastal Views.

The Shipwrecked Mariners’ Society has worked since 1839 to provide financial assistance to fishermen and mariners and their dependants who have suffered hardship, misfortune or poverty.

Landing Mackerel by Laurence Hartwell was the overall winner of the UK’s ultimate sea view photography competition (Laurence Hartwell/Shipwrecked Mariners’ Society/PA)

Fate Of The Mersey Ferry, by Amanda Burgess, won the Ships and Wrecks category (Amanda Burgess/Shipwrecked Mariners’ Society/PA)

Heading For Harbour, by Gary Richardson, was highly commended in the Ships and Wrecks category (Gary Richardson/Shipwrecked Mariners’ Society/PA)

Shipshape taken at Aldeburgh, Suffolk, by Justin Minns, was also highly commended in the Ships and Wrecks category (Justin Minns/Shipwrecked Mariners’ Society/PA)

Brighton Sussex Display, by Alan Humphries, won the Recreation category (Alan Humphries/Shipwrecked Mariners’ Society/PA)

Jet Rides, by Stanley Pearson, was highly commended in the Recreation category (Stanley Pearson/Shipwrecked Mariners’ Society/PA)

Wild Seas, by Mark Dobson, taken at Gwithian, Cornwall, won the Coastal Views category (Mark Dobson/Shipwrecked Mariners’ Society/PA)

Sunrise Over The Cobb, by Noel Bennett, was highly commended in the Coastal Views category (Noel Bennett/Shipwrecked Mariners’ Society/PA)

Sunrise Through The Wave, by John Alderson, won the People category (John Alderson/Shipwrecked Mariners’ Society/PA)