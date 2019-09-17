A protester dressed as the Incredible Hulk has been “arrested” by another in a Robocop costume outside the Supreme Court, as judges began hearing appeals over Boris Johnson’s suspension of Parliament.

In front of signs protesting against the proroguing of Parliament in London, a Robocop impersonator was pictured placing handcuffs on the phoney Hulk – who was wearing a distinctive blond wig – in an apparent reference to Mr Johnson’s recent superhero metaphor.

(Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

Days before, the Prime Minister told the Mail On Sunday that the UK will break out of the European Union’s “manacles” like the character of Bruce Banner, a scientist who transforms into the giant green Hulk when angered in the Marvel superhero comics and movies.

The comparison prompted a response from Hulk actor Mark Ruffalo, who tweeted: “Boris Johnson forgets that the Hulk only fights for the good of the whole. Mad and strong can also be dense and destructive.

“The Hulk works best when he is in unison with a team, and is a disaster when he is alone. Plus…he’s always got Dr. Banner with science and reason.”

Prime Minister Boris Johnson promised to break free from the ‘manacles’ of the EU (Christopher Furlong/PA)

A crowd of about 40 protesters, holding signs saying “defend democracy”, “reopen Parliament” and “they misled the Queen”, gathered outside the court in London.

Around 100 people attempting to get into court to watch the proceedings were also waiting outside.

Mr Johnson also suffered what some papers described as a “humiliation” when Luxembourg’s PM Xavier Bettel continued despite Mr Johnson pulling out of a speech due to the noise of protesters.

Xavier Bettel (Emmanuel Claude/Luxembourg Government)

Mr Johnson continues to work on negotiations with Europe, insisting “we’ve got a good chance of a deal”.

The Supreme Court will hear appeals from two separate challenges brought in England and Scotland to the prorogation of Parliament over three days, starting on Tuesday.