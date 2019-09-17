Two Pomeranian puppies and a Cocker Spaniel have been stolen in a burglary, police said.

The 12-week-old white puppies, one male and one female, were taken from a property in Winchcombe, Gloucestershire.

They were stolen along with a two-year-old female golden Cocker Spaniel, which was wearing a blue collar.

We're appealing for information after two 12-week-old Pomeranian puppies and a two-year-old golden Cocker Spaniel were stolen from a premises in Winchcombe yesterday (Monday). Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call police on 101 ref 322 of 16/09 pic.twitter.com/p8q2TX0Vl2 — Glos Police (@Glos_Police) September 17, 2019

A spokeswoman for Gloucestershire Police said: “The dogs were stolen from a premises off Sudeley Hill between 1.30pm and 3.30pm on Monday September 16.”

Anyone with information about the dogs is asked to contact Gloucestershire Police or Crimestoppers.