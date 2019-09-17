A second man has been arrested on suspicion of stealing an 18-carat solid gold toilet from Blenheim Palace valued at around £4.8 million.

The fully functioning loo, named America and installed for an art exhibition at Sir Winston Churchill’s birthplace, was taken during a burglary in the early hours of Saturday, Thames Valley Police said.

The theft of the sculpture from a wood-panelled room at the 18th-century Oxfordshire estate caused significant flood damage as it had been plumbed in for visitors to use.

The damage at Blenheim Palace (Pete Seaward/Blenheim Palace/PA)

The force on Tuesday said a 36-year-old man from Cheltenham had been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to burgle and released under investigation.

It follows a 66-year-old man being arrested on suspicion of burglary and released on bail until October 9, it added.

Investigating officer Detective Inspector Steven Jones, said: “We are continuing to investigate this incident and have made a second arrest in connection with it.

“Our priority is to locate the stolen item, and I would urge anyone with any information to contact police by calling 101.”

Reports had said the toilet was worth an estimated £1 million, but Blenheim Palace chief executive Dominic Hare said the artwork, by Italian artist Maurizio Cattelan, is valued at about six million US dollars (£4.8 million).

Witness should call the police on 101 quoting reference number URN 273 (14/9).